How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Gerrymandering for dollars, Texas style
Oct 25, 2022

Gerrymandering for dollars, Texas style

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Photo by Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images
First, Drew Matus of MetLife Investment Management talks housing prices with us. Then, our election coverage has eyes on Texas, where the state is defending its redistricting maps. Oil and gas titans are reporting big profits.

Segments From this episode

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

11:00 AM PDT
34:52
7:56 AM PDT
8:11
7:43 AM PDT
1:50
2:43 AM PDT
7:37
Oct 24, 2022
28:19
Oct 20, 2022
38:54
Oct 19, 2022
34:18
Rising interest rates pack a punch for tech companies
Rising interest rates pack a punch for tech companies
As the housing market cools off, buyers have "room to breathe"
As the housing market cools off, buyers have "room to breathe"
How much 'art' can there be in artificial intelligence?
How much 'art' can there be in artificial intelligence?
Low water levels in the Mississippi River are disrupting the supply chain
Low water levels in the Mississippi River are disrupting the supply chain