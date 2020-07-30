Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Germany posts biggest economic plunge in half-century as U.S. readies figures
Jul 30, 2020

Germany posts biggest economic plunge in half-century as U.S. readies figures

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Germany saw a large drop-off in consumer spending and in its vital export sector. China's Huawei takes Samsung's crown as the world's biggest smartphone seller. Kenya's flower industry starts to blossom again.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Thanksgiving won't launch Black Friday shopping at some of the biggest retailers
COVID-19
Thanksgiving won't launch Black Friday shopping at some of the biggest retailers
Has the COVID-19 crisis killed live theater in the UK?
COVID-19
Has the COVID-19 crisis killed live theater in the UK?
Months into pandemic, many still not getting unemployment
COVID-19
Months into pandemic, many still not getting unemployment
Home child care workers unionize in California
Parenting in a Pandemic
Home child care workers unionize in California