German leader Scholz in London for talks with British PM Johnson

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in London today, meeting British prime minister Boris Johnson. The two leaders are expected to discuss strategies for ending Europe's reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The BBC's Damien McGuinness in Berlin explains that, as a large consumer of Russian oil and gas, Germany finds itself in an increasingly tough position. And French voters will vote in the first round of the presidential election this Sunday. In many parts of the country, youth unemployment is a big issue for voters, so the BBC's Theo Leggett has traveled to France to find out more about the issue.