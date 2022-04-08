Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
German leader Scholz in London for talks with British PM Johnson
Apr 8, 2022

German leader Scholz in London for talks with British PM Johnson

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in London today, meeting British prime minister Boris Johnson. The two leaders are expected to discuss strategies for ending Europe's reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The BBC's Damien McGuinness in Berlin explains that, as a large consumer of Russian oil and gas, Germany finds itself in an increasingly tough position. And French voters will vote in the first round of the presidential election this Sunday. In many parts of the country, youth unemployment is a big issue for voters, so the BBC's Theo Leggett has traveled to France to find out more about the issue.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:29 AM PDT
8:18
2:29 AM PDT
7:39
2:54 AM PDT
1:50
6:07 PM PDT
18:59
3:28 PM PDT
26:47
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
How "detention" is punishing truck drivers and supply chains
How "detention" is punishing truck drivers and supply chains
Why companies repurchase their own shares
Why companies repurchase their own shares
Biden wants minerals for electric vehicles mined in the U.S.
Biden wants minerals for electric vehicles mined in the U.S.
Amazon union showcases the power of grassroots labor organizing, professor says
Amazon union showcases the power of grassroots labor organizing, professor says