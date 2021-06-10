Jun 10, 2021
G-7 summit: U.K., U.S. to renew Atlantic Charter
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden meet ahead of the G-7 summit in England, planning to unveil a renewed Atlantic Charter focused on trade and travel. Plus, JBS, the world's biggest meat packing company, paid a ransom of $11 million to put an end to a cyberattack which disrupted its operations in the U.S., Australia and Canada. And, how animation and music production are helping tackle Zimbabwe's high youth unemployment.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director