G-7 summit: U.K., U.S. to renew Atlantic Charter

From the BBC World Service: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden meet ahead of the G-7 summit in England, planning to unveil a renewed Atlantic Charter focused on trade and travel. Plus, JBS, the world's biggest meat packing company, paid a ransom of $11 million to put an end to a cyberattack which disrupted its operations in the U.S., Australia and Canada. And, how animation and music production are helping tackle Zimbabwe's high youth unemployment.