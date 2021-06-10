Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
G-7 summit: U.K., U.S. to renew Atlantic Charter
Jun 10, 2021

G-7 summit: U.K., U.S. to renew Atlantic Charter

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden meet ahead of the G-7 summit in England, planning to unveil a renewed Atlantic Charter focused on trade and travel. Plus, JBS, the world's biggest meat packing company, paid a ransom of $11 million to put an end to a cyberattack which disrupted its operations in the U.S., Australia and Canada. And, how animation and music production are helping tackle Zimbabwe's high youth unemployment.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Major scientific and technological investment sought to better compete against China
Major scientific and technological investment sought to better compete against China
Trade disputes high on Biden's European trip agenda
Trade disputes high on Biden's European trip agenda
Supply chain woes have retailers thinking ahead
Supply chain woes have retailers thinking ahead
Why aren't corporate boards diversifying more quickly?
Race and Economy
Why aren't corporate boards diversifying more quickly?