For some workers during the pandemic, an office doesn’t get the job done
Sep 15, 2021

For some workers during the pandemic, an office doesn’t get the job done

Also today: China's retail sales numbers have grown, but at a much slower rate than expected. A report from Congress says proposed Democrat tax increases to help fuel the president's massive spending plan would impact higher-income Americans the most.

Segments From this episode

Is going into the office necessary?

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Sep 15, 2021
A Minnesota government employee says the absence of disruptions allows her to focus better, and work more efficiently, at home.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

