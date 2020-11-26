Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Keeping everyone fed during a pandemic Thanksgiving
Nov 26, 2020

Keeping everyone fed during a pandemic Thanksgiving

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
This year, the need for food programs and pantries is greater, and it will go far beyond Thanksgiving. Plus, the humanitarian crisis North Korea could be facing as a result of rapidly decreasing trade with China. And, a housing crisis in Florida.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Food pantries offer food and community safely this Thanksgiving

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 26, 2020
Although most soup kitchens are serving to-go meals, they're hoping to provide safe gathering spaces, too.
Demand at soup kitchens has grown so much during the pandemic that serving into the night is the only way to get food to everyone safely.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

October trade between North Korea and China was down 99% compared to the year before

The BBC's Celia Hatton reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Floridians struggle to find good housing amid affordability crisis, pandemic

by Danielle Prieur
Nov 26, 2020
In Osceola County, many people are living in motels that offer limited facilities for long-term stays during a pandemic.
A woman looks on as the head of the Kissimmee-Poinciana Homeless Outreach, Barbie Austria, donates essentials to jobless people living in a motel in Kissimmee, Florida on Oct. 15, 2020.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Concerning the UFO sighting near Highland, Illinois Sufjan Stevens

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
The most effective way to give this holiday season
The most effective way to give this holiday season
As the new year approaches, government relief programs are set to expire
COVID-19
As the new year approaches, government relief programs are set to expire
London restaurant brings Philly-style love to Thanksgiving lockdown
COVID-19
London restaurant brings Philly-style love to Thanksgiving lockdown
Food pantries offer food and community safely this Thanksgiving
COVID-19
Food pantries offer food and community safely this Thanksgiving