Nov 26, 2020
Keeping everyone fed during a pandemic Thanksgiving
This year, the need for food programs and pantries is greater, and it will go far beyond Thanksgiving. Plus, the humanitarian crisis North Korea could be facing as a result of rapidly decreasing trade with China. And, a housing crisis in Florida.
Segments From this episode
Food pantries offer food and community safely this Thanksgiving
Although most soup kitchens are serving to-go meals, they're hoping to provide safe gathering spaces, too.
October trade between North Korea and China was down 99% compared to the year before
The BBC's Celia Hatton reports.
Floridians struggle to find good housing amid affordability crisis, pandemic
In Osceola County, many people are living in motels that offer limited facilities for long-term stays during a pandemic.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director