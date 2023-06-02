Finding Your Place: a special report on the economics of homelessness
How did homelessness become such a defining and intractable economic issue in America? What are the root causes of the recent rise in homelessness, and more importantly, how do we fix it? In this special report, we delve into six different facets of the fight against homelessness to get a better sense of what people have been going through — and what that can tell us about how to tackle the issue that's been vexing mayors and legislators across the nation for decades.
Biden plan to end homelessness is missing a crucial ingredient: more money
Getting an unhoused person into a home can cost $10,000 a year — and more than 580,000 people are unhoused on any given night.
How the affordable housing crisis drives homelessness
We're going to need a lot of money and cooperation to address homelessness.
Mental illness plays a complicated role in the homelessness crisis
Though the affordable housing shortage is key, mental illness increases the risk of losing a home and makes it harder to regain one.
Inside the push to criminalize homelessness
"The proven strategy is ... to use housing as the base," and then add services, says Ann Oliva of the National Alliance to End Homelessness.
There aren't enough workers to help people experiencing homelessness
That's impacting efforts to get people into housing. But there are some programs trying to increase the number of specialists in the pipeline.
Yes, you can be employed and homeless
Fast-food workers, who are often paid low wages and work limited hours, make up 11% of homeless workers in California, a study finds.
