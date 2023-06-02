Finding Your Place: a special report on the economics of homelessness

How did homelessness become such a defining and intractable economic issue in America? What are the root causes of the recent rise in homelessness, and more importantly, how do we fix it? In this special report, we delve into six different facets of the fight against homelessness to get a better sense of what people have been going through — and what that can tell us about how to tackle the issue that's been vexing mayors and legislators across the nation for decades.