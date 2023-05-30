Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedFinding Your PlaceTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Finding Your Place

Biden plan to end homelessness is missing a crucial ingredient: more money

Nancy Marshall-Genzer May 30, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Unhoused people are cleared from a park encampment two blocks from the White House in February. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Finding Your Place

Biden plan to end homelessness is missing a crucial ingredient: more money

Nancy Marshall-Genzer May 30, 2023
Heard on:
Unhoused people are cleared from a park encampment two blocks from the White House in February. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

The Joe Biden administration has a plan that it says won’t just prevent homelessness, but will end it altogether. Its near-term goal is to reduce the number of unhoused people by 25% over the next couple of years. But here’s the catch: There isn’t a whole lot of new money in the plan. And getting people off the street is expensive.

Joseph White stands in a room with gray walls, white trim, a black door and a black wall decoration behind him. He has his arms crossed, is wearing a white polo shirt and is looking directly at the camera.
Joseph White is an Army veteran who was formerly homeless. (Nancy Marshall-Genzer/Marketplace)

Joseph White, 59, has lived in a government-subsidized apartment in downtown Washington, D.C., for four years. His share of the monthly rent is $300. The apartment is mostly furnished with stuff other tenants had thrown out, which White found next to the building’s dumpster. 

That includes his couch, “that table, that desk, that printer,” White said, pointing to the furnishings in his living room.

White learned to be extraordinarily resourceful before he moved in, because he was homeless. White is an Army veteran. He left the service in 1994 and got hooked on crack shortly after that. He was only able to get clean after about 20 years when he had a roof over his head.

“It helped me a lot because I was able to start thinking about what I needed to do without worrying about what’s around me or who’s going to hurt me,” he explained.

This is the premise behind the Biden administration’s plan — a theory known as Housing First. The idea is to get an unhoused person housed, then tackle drug addiction, mental health and other issues.

Jeff Olivet is a big fan of Housing First. He’s the executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, a federal agency.

In a conference room just a mile and a half from White’s apartment, Olivet said that, on average, it costs roughly $10,000 per year to get an unhoused person into a permanent home. 

And the problem is widespread. “On any given night in the United States, more than 580,000 people are homeless,” he said.

Olivet added that Biden asked for more money in next year’s budget to tackle the issue, but Congress would have to approve that.

“I’m keenly aware of the political nature of how things get funded in Washington, D.C., and it’s a complicated situation right now,” he said with a sigh.

Charitable foundations and the private sector should pony up more money to help the homeless, Olivet said, as should cities and counties. But you need federal money on top of that to really make a dent in homelessness, according to Sarah Hunter, director of the Rand Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles.

“Every day, more and more people are falling into homelessness. So without new support, that will continue to occur, and it’s bad for everyone,” she explained.

Hunter is happy that the Biden administration is paying closer attention to homelessness. The plan does provide teams of federal workers to help communities cut through red tape to access existing programs.

But “there’s nothing really innovative or new about the plan,” she said — because that would cost money.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Finding Your Place
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:38 AM PDT
8:36
3:00 AM PDT
19:06
7:43 AM PDT
1:50
2:54 AM PDT
9:48
May 29, 2023
27:56
May 26, 2023
28:44
May 26, 2023
18:56
Now that there's a debt deal, what does it need to pass?
Marketplace Morning Report
Now that there's a debt deal, what does it need to pass?
4 of 5 “prime age” people are in workforce, highest since 2001
4 of 5 “prime age” people are in workforce, highest since 2001
After flooring it, RV sales slow down
After flooring it, RV sales slow down
Who does the U.S. owe $31.4 trillion?
I've Always Wondered ...
Who does the U.S. owe $31.4 trillion?