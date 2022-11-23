How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Finding more clues in the rubble of crypto exchange FTX
Nov 23, 2022

Finding more clues in the rubble of crypto exchange FTX

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Attorneys representing the fallen crypto giant shared a tale of mismanagement and misplaced funds during a bankruptcy hearing. Susan Schmidt tells us investors won't make any big market moves today. Chris Farrell joins us to discuss how an older workforce can still be a benefit to the economy.

Segments From this episode

Why an aging population doesn't spell economic doom

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Jarrett Dang
Nov 23, 2022
Older people's economic contributions are growing, as well as support costs. Chris Farrell discusses how to strengthen the longevity economy.
Marketplace's Chris Farrell discusses a new report on how policymakers and businesses can maximize the economic benefits of an older workforce.
Mychele Daniau/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:56 AM PST
8:57
2:42 AM PST
5:10
7:30 AM PST
1:50
Nov 22, 2022
29:15
Nov 22, 2022
29:57
Nov 17, 2022
44:29
3:00 AM PST
23:39
Attention, holiday shoppers. Black Friday is shaping up to be big.
Marketplace Morning Report
Attention, holiday shoppers. Black Friday is shaping up to be big.
High interest rates mean anxiety for borrowers, but a "great new story" for savers
High interest rates mean anxiety for borrowers, but a "great new story" for savers
The prospect of a railroad strike rolls a little closer
Marketplace Morning Report
The prospect of a railroad strike rolls a little closer
Are marshmallows candy? It's a sticky question for state sales taxes
Are marshmallows candy? It's a sticky question for state sales taxes