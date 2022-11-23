Finding more clues in the rubble of crypto exchange FTX
Attorneys representing the fallen crypto giant shared a tale of mismanagement and misplaced funds during a bankruptcy hearing. Susan Schmidt tells us investors won't make any big market moves today. Chris Farrell joins us to discuss how an older workforce can still be a benefit to the economy.
Why an aging population doesn't spell economic doom
Older people's economic contributions are growing, as well as support costs. Chris Farrell discusses how to strengthen the longevity economy.
