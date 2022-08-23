The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Feeling anxious about a potential recession? You’re not alone.
Aug 23, 2022

Feeling anxious about a potential recession? You’re not alone.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
There's fresh data out on when and if the U.S. economy will see a recession — 72% of economists surveyed by the National Association of Business Economics believe we'll be in a recession a little less than a year. But all this recession talk weighs on Americans and their mental health. We talked to one therapist and executive coach about why we may be feeling more anxious about the economy this time around. Plus, Ford announced yesterday that it would lay off 3,000 workers to cut costs as the automaker moves more toward electric vehicles. And, we hear about the economics of offshore wind farms in Scotland.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:23 AM PDT
7:31
2:16 AM PDT
9:34
2:56 AM PDT
1:50
5:29 PM PDT
14:07
4:43 PM PDT
27:52
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Controversy follows changes to federal debt relief program for farmers of color
Controversy follows changes to federal debt relief program for farmers of color
Black, Hispanic and poorer families pay the price for being "unbanked"
Black, Hispanic and poorer families pay the price for being "unbanked"
Reshoring high-tech jobs accelerates as supply chain woes continue
Reshoring high-tech jobs accelerates as supply chain woes continue
Ukrainians in the U.S. have found new ways to send money to loved ones back home
Ukrainians in the U.S. have found new ways to send money to loved ones back home