Feeling anxious about a potential recession? You’re not alone.

There's fresh data out on when and if the U.S. economy will see a recession — 72% of economists surveyed by the National Association of Business Economics believe we'll be in a recession a little less than a year. But all this recession talk weighs on Americans and their mental health. We talked to one therapist and executive coach about why we may be feeling more anxious about the economy this time around. Plus, Ford announced yesterday that it would lay off 3,000 workers to cut costs as the automaker moves more toward electric vehicles. And, we hear about the economics of offshore wind farms in Scotland.