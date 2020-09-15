SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

How to fight the pandemic, from someone who has done this before
Sep 15, 2020

How to fight the pandemic, from someone who has done this before

The Federal Open Market Committee meets again this week. It's not expected to change interest rates, so what can we expect? Plus, Dr. Larry Brilliant, an epidemiologist, brings his experience of helping to eradicate smallpox to our current pandemic.

Previewing this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
A completely global vaccine program will stop the COVID-19 pandemic, epidemiologist says

by David Brancaccio , Candace Manriquez Wrenn and Daniel Shin
Sep 15, 2020
Epidemiologist and CEO of Pandefense Advisory Larry Brilliant, who helped eradicate smallpox and polio, believes any vaccine program aimed at stopping COVID-19 must be distributed in every corner of the world.
"Unless we conquer it everywhere, we're not conquering it anywhere," Dr. Larry Brilliant says of COVID-19.
Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Lady Magnolia Piero Umiliani

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
