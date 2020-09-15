Sep 15, 2020
How to fight the pandemic, from someone who has done this before
The Federal Open Market Committee meets again this week. It's not expected to change interest rates, so what can we expect? Plus, Dr. Larry Brilliant, an epidemiologist, brings his experience of helping to eradicate smallpox to our current pandemic.
Segments From this episode
Previewing this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
A completely global vaccine program will stop the COVID-19 pandemic, epidemiologist says
Epidemiologist and CEO of Pandefense Advisory Larry Brilliant, who helped eradicate smallpox and polio, believes any vaccine program aimed at stopping COVID-19 must be distributed in every corner of the world.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director