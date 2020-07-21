Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

ABOUT SHOW
Senators vote today on a controversial choice for the Fed
Jul 21, 2020

Senators vote today on a controversial choice for the Fed

Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller are nominees for the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors. Plus, European leaders reach a deal on an economic rescue package. And, a surge in French home sales as Parisians make their countryside moves permanent.

Senate Banking Committee today votes on two nominees to the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors

Karen Petrou, managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics, has more on what the votes might mean.
European leaders strike deal on COVID-19 recovery fund

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Victoria Craig and Alex Schroeder
Jul 21, 2020
EU leaders have officially signed off on a plan to distribute $850 billion to member countries.
John Thys/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Some Parisians consider leaving the city permanently in the wake of COVID-19

by John Laurenson
Jul 21, 2020
Realtors see an increase in demand for homes outside the city.
The the deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe along the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
The U.S.- Canada border's been closed for four months, and nearby towns are suffering
Chevron buys Noble Energy, a sign that oil's not dead
When we find a COVID-19 vaccine, who gets it first?
COVID-19
Why do political parties still hold conventions? (Hint: $$$)
