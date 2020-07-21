Jul 21, 2020
Senators vote today on a controversial choice for the Fed
Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller are nominees for the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors. Plus, European leaders reach a deal on an economic rescue package. And, a surge in French home sales as Parisians make their countryside moves permanent.
Segments From this episode
Senate Banking Committee today votes on two nominees to the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors
Karen Petrou, managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics, has more on what the votes might mean.
European leaders strike deal on COVID-19 recovery fund
EU leaders have officially signed off on a plan to distribute $850 billion to member countries.
Some Parisians consider leaving the city permanently in the wake of COVID-19
Realtors see an increase in demand for homes outside the city.
