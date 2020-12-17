Grim forecast if Congress can’t come up with new pandemic relief

How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Dec 17, 2020

Without more aid, one report says 5 million more people could fall into poverty next month. And even if a relief package passes very soon, it'll still take a while to get money to people. Plus, the first fully at-home COVID test. And, how mall Santas have adjusted to the pandemic.

If Congress fails to extend pandemic unemployment benefits, close to 5 million people will fall into poverty in January, report finds

That's according to research from Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy. Megan Curran, a researcher there, has more.
885,000 people signed up for unemployment benefits last week, the highest number in nearly four months. Meanwhile, the housing market is not only recovering, but also exceeding expectations.

That's the "K-shaped" recovery for you. "Those who have money, and can afford to get a bigger house are building, and also supporting the economy on that side of it," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "While those who are hit hardest by COVID layoffs are seeing the problems that they face compound."
COVID-19

Australian company first to develop fully at-home COVID test

by Victoria Craig
Dec 17, 2020
Everything needed for the test — which the FDA gave emergency authorization — is inside the box, except for a smartphone.
The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test connects directly to users’ smartphone, providing for step-by-step instructions and display of test results.
Ellume Health
COVID-19

Mall Santas are doing things a little differently this year

by Emily Siner
Dec 17, 2020
There are fewer lines, mandatory masks, socially distanced photo-ops and even video calls with Santa.
At the Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, no one sits on Santa Claus’ chair this year except the man himself.
Emily Siner/WPLN News
Music from the episode

Us and Them Pink Floyd

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
