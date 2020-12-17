Dec 17, 2020
Grim forecast if Congress can’t come up with new pandemic relief
Without more aid, one report says 5 million more people could fall into poverty next month. And even if a relief package passes very soon, it'll still take a while to get money to people. Plus, the first fully at-home COVID test. And, how mall Santas have adjusted to the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
If Congress fails to extend pandemic unemployment benefits, close to 5 million people will fall into poverty in January, report finds
That's according to research from Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy. Megan Curran, a researcher there, has more.
885,000 people signed up for unemployment benefits last week, the highest number in nearly four months. Meanwhile, the housing market is not only recovering, but also exceeding expectations.
That's the "K-shaped" recovery for you. "Those who have money, and can afford to get a bigger house are building, and also supporting the economy on that side of it," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "While those who are hit hardest by COVID layoffs are seeing the problems that they face compound."
Australian company first to develop fully at-home COVID test
Everything needed for the test — which the FDA gave emergency authorization — is inside the box, except for a smartphone.
Mall Santas are doing things a little differently this year
There are fewer lines, mandatory masks, socially distanced photo-ops and even video calls with Santa.
