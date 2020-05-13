COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Fed Chair calls for more emergency spending
May 13, 2020

Jerome Powell is urging Congress and the White House to spend more money to prop up the economy. Brands are reportedly cutting back spending for TV ads. County officials in Michigan have temporarily stopped foreclosing on properties for unpaid taxes.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Big brands are telling TV networks they might not be buying as many ads as planned

by David Brancaccio , Candace Manriquez Wrenn , Rose Conlon and Alex Schroeder
May 13, 2020
More people are at home watching, but there's a lot of uncertainty about the future of TV programming.
As much as $1.5 billion in TV advertising spending could be pulled back.
Pixabay
Detroit hits pause on tax foreclosures to help homeowners during COVID-19

by Eli Newman
May 13, 2020
Wayne County estimates roughly 10,000 properties were scheduled for tax foreclosure this year, including about 3,200 owner-occupied homes.
Pressing pause on tax foreclosures is a solution to a long-standing problem in Detroit.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Dans Le Noir Dark Rooms

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

