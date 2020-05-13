Detroit hits pause on tax foreclosures to help homeowners during COVID-19
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Detroit hits pause on tax foreclosures to help homeowners during COVID-19
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Foreclosures have been a chronic problem in Detroit for years. Researchers at the University of Michigan estimate nearly half of all residential properties in the city experienced some sort of foreclosure between 2005 and 2015.
But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Detroit’s county officials have paused tax foreclosures this year. The move is a temporary fix to one of the city’s long-standing housing problems.
Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.
Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.
Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.
We’re in this together.