COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Stand up for public service journalism. Support Marketplace

Detroit hits pause on tax foreclosures to help homeowners during COVID-19

Eli Newman May 13, 2020
Heard on: Marketplace Morning Report
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Pressing pause on tax foreclosures is a solution to a long-standing problem in Detroit. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Detroit hits pause on tax foreclosures to help homeowners during COVID-19

Eli Newman May 13, 2020
Pressing pause on tax foreclosures is a solution to a long-standing problem in Detroit. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Foreclosures have been a chronic problem in Detroit for years. Researchers at the University of Michigan estimate nearly half of all residential properties in the city experienced some sort of foreclosure between 2005 and 2015.

But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Detroit’s county officials have paused tax foreclosures this year. The move is a temporary fix to one of the city’s long-standing housing problems.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

We’re in this together.

Trustworthy, independent news for all matters now
more than ever.
Invest in marketplace