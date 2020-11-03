Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Facebook, Twitter spell out how they’ll handle real and false claims of election victory
Nov 3, 2020

Social media companies announce steps to make it clear when a candidate has won the election or has not. Plus, stock futures up on Election Day. And, a closer look at companies giving their employees paid time off to vote.

Segments From this episode

Social media platforms share rules for labeling claims of victory on Election Day

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
What do stock markets look like on Election Day?

The BBC's Victoria Craig reports.
Business of Voting

The case for making Election Day an official holiday

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Nov 3, 2020
Andrea Hailey, CEO of the nonprofit Vote.org, thinks making Election Day a national holiday would go far in increasing turnout.
"A lot of these businesses know that it's within their business interest to make sure that people can participate and vote," says Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Music from the episode

I'll Holla Oh!

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
