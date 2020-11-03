Nov 3, 2020
Facebook, Twitter spell out how they’ll handle real and false claims of election victory
Social media companies announce steps to make it clear when a candidate has won the election or has not. Plus, stock futures up on Election Day. And, a closer look at companies giving their employees paid time off to vote.
Segments From this episode
What do stock markets look like on Election Day?
The BBC's Victoria Craig reports.
The case for making Election Day an official holiday
Andrea Hailey, CEO of the nonprofit Vote.org, thinks making Election Day a national holiday would go far in increasing turnout.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director