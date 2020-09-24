Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

How much can Facebook’s Oversight Board really do before the election?
Sep 24, 2020

How much can Facebook's Oversight Board really do before the election?

The board will be able to reverse decisions to remove content from Facebook and Instagram. Plus, a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in California within 15 years. And, you know hybrid cars. What about hybrid offices?

Segments From this episode

Facebook plans to launch new Oversight Board right before the presidential election

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more,
What will it take for California to meet its new electric vehicle goals?

by Justin Ho
Sep 24, 2020
One expert says the state may need to improve its electric grid, while manufacturers bring down prices and pick up battery production.
A Tesla charges in Petaluma, California. Moving to an all-electric new-vehicle market could be a challenge for the state.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

The future of office working doesn’t have to be all or nothing

by Victoria Craig
Sep 24, 2020
Some companies are opening up office spaces in areas closer to where their employees live.
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
