My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Expect drug price hikes this month
Jan 2, 2024

Expect drug price hikes this month

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Drugmakers plan to raise prices on more than 500 drugs in January. We explore what this means for consumers.

Segments From this episode

Millions of Americans get a pay bump this week

by Nova Safo

More than 20 states are raising minimum wage rates, while the federal minimum wage stagnates. And companies are budgeting for more wage increases in the year ahead. We provide an overview of the impacts.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The IRS is trying a free online tax-filing system that cuts out vendors

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 2, 2024
The Treasury Department found that that third-party vendors were directing users to paid products.
Advocates protest tax preparation companies that direct users to paid products instead of free tax-filing services. Now, 12 states will test the IRS' own free filing service.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Economic Security Project
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:20 AM PST
1:34
7:43 AM PST
7:28
3:06 AM PST
5:01
3:00 AM PST
27:37
Jan 1, 2024
26:44
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
Medicare to start negotiating prices for 10 drugs in 2024
Medicare to start negotiating prices for 10 drugs in 2024
Streaming, housing, gas: How much did prices change in 2023?
Streaming, housing, gas: How much did prices change in 2023?
What was (and wasn't) accomplished in D.C. this past year
What was (and wasn't) accomplished in D.C. this past year
ABBA's Voyage concert series is making London "Money, Money, Money"
ABBA's Voyage concert series is making London "Money, Money, Money"