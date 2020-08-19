SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

What will top the EU’s agenda today — Brexit or Belarus?
Aug 19, 2020

What will top the EU’s agenda today — Brexit or Belarus?

EU leaders meet to consider sanctions after a disputed election in Belarus. But what about post-Brexit trade talks? Australia orders 25 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Lessons in leadership for Kamala Harris.

