Marketplace Morning Report

Why the credit market matters right now

Mar 13, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report

Pandemic panic

Mar 12, 2020
Why the credit market matters right now
Mar 13, 2020

Why the credit market matters right now

European markets up, but worries that the sell-off will continue. And, keeping an eye on the corporate bond market.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
