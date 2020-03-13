Mar 13, 2020
Why the credit market matters right now
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
European markets up, but worries that the sell-off will continue. And, keeping an eye on the corporate bond market.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.