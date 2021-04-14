Apr 14, 2021
Europe’s goal for COVID recovery bonds? Nearly $1 trillion.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The European Commission plans to raise money through bonds to fund its COVID recovery plan. Also, Egypt impounds the Ever Given container ship demanding compensation. Plus, India, often called the world's pharmacy, plans fast-track approval for COVID vaccine imports. And, the Netherlands experiments with bringing cafe and bar patrons back indoors.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director