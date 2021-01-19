Jan 19, 2021
Europe’s car industry sees record 2020 decline — and it’s short on chips
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
There's competition between carmakers and electronics manufacturers over vital semiconductor chips. Plus, India's automobile hub brings in strict local hire quotas.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director