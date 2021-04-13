Apr 13, 2021
New EU tariffs on Chinese aluminum go into effect today
From the BBC World Service: European producers have complained that cheaper Chinese metal imports were putting them out of business. Could these provisional tariffs spark a tit-for-tat trade spat? Plus, we explore how Brexit may be fueling more conflict in Northern Ireland and how the U.S. could look to help ease tensions.
