New EU tariffs on Chinese aluminum go into effect today
Apr 13, 2021

From the BBC World Service: European producers have complained that cheaper Chinese metal imports were putting them out of business. Could these provisional tariffs spark a tit-for-tat trade spat? Plus, we explore how Brexit may be fueling more conflict in Northern Ireland and how the U.S. could look to help ease tensions.

