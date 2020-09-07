SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Erika Alexander talks about the good trouble of “Living Single”
Sep 7, 2020

Erika Alexander talks about the good trouble of “Living Single”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi apparently have a deal on an emergency spending bill. Erika Alexander, co-producer of the John Lewis documentary “Good Trouble” and the actress who played Maxine Shaw on “Living Single,” the ‘90s…

Segments From this episode

Can a government shutdown be avoided?

An iconic role shapes a generation of Black women

by Kimberly Adams and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Sep 7, 2020
An interview with Erika Alexander, best known for her iconic role as Maxine Shaw in the '90s sitcom "Living Single."
Erika Alexander speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
