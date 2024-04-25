EPA aims to quash coal emissions once and for all
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The EPA stressed they aren't telling power plants how to cut down on pollution — that'll be up to the fossil fuel industry to figure out.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
New EPA rules could force coal power plants to clean up or shut down
The question is, will the Supreme Court allow the new regulations to go into effect?
New Jersey offers residents incentives to sue New York
The move centers around taxes paid by New Jersey residents whose jobs are in New York and had to pay taxes there.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC