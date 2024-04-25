Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

EPA aims to quash coal emissions once and for all
Apr 25, 2024

EPA aims to quash coal emissions once and for all

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The EPA stressed they aren't telling power plants how to cut down on pollution — that'll be up to the fossil fuel industry to figure out.

Segments From this episode

New EPA rules could force coal power plants to clean up or shut down

by Nova Safo

The question is, will the Supreme Court allow the new regulations to go into effect?

New Jersey offers residents incentives to sue New York

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 25, 2024
The move centers around taxes paid by New Jersey residents whose jobs are in New York and had to pay taxes there.
New Jersey residents who succeed in suing over income taxes paid to New York would be allowed to keep half of the tax dollars they recover, according to a new state law.
Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

