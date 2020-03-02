Mar 2, 2020
What will be COVID-19’s lasting economic damage?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Fresh economic forecasting from the OECD points to global growth slowdown. Market volatility beyond the coronavirus. The British food industry adapts to veganism.
Stories From this episode
Coronavirus
Recent market volatility is more than just COVID-19
A trade war, the overvaluation of stocks and the 2020 election have also contributed to uncertainty.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
As veganism grows more popular in the U.K., dairy industry fights back
Vegans and dairy farmers in the U.K. vie for the high moral ground.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow