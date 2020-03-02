Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Not everyone can afford to "just stay home" sick

Mar 2, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable

What will be COVID-19's lasting economic damage?
Mar 2, 2020

What will be COVID-19's lasting economic damage?

Fresh economic forecasting from the OECD points to global growth slowdown. Market volatility beyond the coronavirus. The British food industry adapts to veganism.

Stories From this episode

Coronavirus

Recent market volatility is more than just COVID-19

by Jasmine Garsd Mar 2, 2020
A trade war, the overvaluation of stocks and the 2020 election have also contributed to uncertainty.
Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 28, 2020 on Wall Street in New York City.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
As veganism grows more popular in the U.K., dairy industry fights back

by Stephen Beard Mar 2, 2020
Vegans and dairy farmers in the U.K. vie for the high moral ground.
ReRooted Organic in the U.K. has been producing vegan milk for the past two years.
ReRooted via Facebook
Music from the episode

The Force Lettuce

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow