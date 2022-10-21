How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

E.U. leaders hammer out energy plan
Oct 21, 2022

E.U. leaders hammer out energy plan

The sun shines over a high voltage line in Cordemais, western France, on October 21, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
From the BBC World Service: E.U. leaders have agreed to a "road map" aimed at putting in place measures within weeks to shield European consumers from soaring energy prices. But after hours of wrangling, there's been no decision on whether to declare a cap on the price that the E.U. is prepared to pay for gas. Meanwhile, the U.K. looks ahead to the appointment of a new Prime Minister within days after the resignation of Liz Truss, but what's the view from business? And, how is inflation affecting preparations for Diwali?

Correction

From the BBC World Service: EU leaders have agreed a “road map” aimed at putting in place measures within weeks to shield European consumers from soaring energy prices. But after hours of wrangling, there’s been no decision on whether to declare a cap on the price that the E.U. is prepared to pay for gas. Meanwhile, the U.K. looks ahead to the appointment of a new Prime Minister within days after the resignation of Liz Truss, but what’s the view from business? And, how is inflation affecting preparations for Diwali?

