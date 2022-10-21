E.U. leaders hammer out energy plan
From the BBC World Service: E.U. leaders have agreed to a "road map" aimed at putting in place measures within weeks to shield European consumers from soaring energy prices. But after hours of wrangling, there's been no decision on whether to declare a cap on the price that the E.U. is prepared to pay for gas. Meanwhile, the U.K. looks ahead to the appointment of a new Prime Minister within days after the resignation of Liz Truss, but what's the view from business? And, how is inflation affecting preparations for Diwali?
