What Dollar General could do for vaccine distribution

The good news about the weekly jobless claims report

First-time claims for state unemployment benefits rose yet again and are still historically high, above 700,000. But Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, says there are some signs of strength. The special unemployment insurance extensions for the pandemic, which included and covered those like the self-employed or gig workers, "those initial unemployment claims have been coming down quite dramatically," Swonk said. She said that suggests people are being called back off of furlough and gig workers, who may have needed to pick up work to get by, could be getting back to full-time employment. Still, "it's not as rapid as we'd like," Swonk said.