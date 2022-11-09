Discussing the financial asset known as democracy
Political scientist Ian Bremmer helps us figure out economic takeaways from the aftermath of Election Day. David Kelly of J.P. Morgan talks about the impact of possible Republican control of the House. A drought has sapped the water levels of the Mississippi River, and farmers are struggling as a result.
Segments From this episode
Farmers feeling the effects as drought slows shipping on the Mississippi
Since the river isn't as deep as it normally is, some barges have had to lighten their loads.
