Discussing the financial asset known as democracy
Nov 9, 2022

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Political scientist Ian Bremmer helps us figure out economic takeaways from the aftermath of Election Day. David Kelly of J.P. Morgan talks about the impact of possible Republican control of the House. A drought has sapped the water levels of the Mississippi River, and farmers are struggling as a result.

Segments From this episode

Farmers feeling the effects as drought slows shipping on the Mississippi

by Savannah Maher
Nov 9, 2022
Since the river isn't as deep as it normally is, some barges have had to lighten their loads.
Barges stranded by low water sit at the Port of Rosedale along the Mississippi River on Oct. 20, 2022.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

