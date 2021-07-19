Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Discount store chain Dollar General is moving into health care
Jul 19, 2021

Discount store chain Dollar General is moving into health care

We also talk infrastructure and discuss how concerns about the delta variant could affect the markets.

Segments From this episode

What would rural health care from a discount retailer look like?

by Blake Farmer
Jul 19, 2021
Dollar General, with more than 17,000 stores, is moving into health care. Many rural communities have lost hospitals in recent years.
Dollar General plans to provide a "comprehensive network" of affordable health services. Residents have a hard time getting medical care in some of the towns where it has stores.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
