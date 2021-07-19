Discount store chain Dollar General is moving into health care
We also talk infrastructure and discuss how concerns about the delta variant could affect the markets.
What would rural health care from a discount retailer look like?
Dollar General, with more than 17,000 stores, is moving into health care. Many rural communities have lost hospitals in recent years.
