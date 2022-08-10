Did inflation just peak? The markets are acting like it.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Exchange Capital Resources, helps us look into fresh data that indicates a cooling economy. Former president Donald Trump is testifying in New York regarding the probe into his business practices. Plus, a closer look at the infrastructure for electric vehicles in Florida.
Segments From this episode
U.S. inflation slows from a 40-year peak but remains high
The report raises hopes that the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates by less than had been anticipated when it meets in late September.
Will Florida's improved EV infrastructure convince more people to buy electric vehicles?
Florida Power & Light is installing more than 1,000 charging ports across the state. Most will be Level 2 — slow chargers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant