The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Did inflation just peak? The markets are acting like it.
Aug 10, 2022

Did inflation just peak? The markets are acting like it.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Exchange Capital Resources, helps us look into fresh data that indicates a cooling economy. Former president Donald Trump is testifying in New York regarding the probe into his business practices. Plus, a closer look at the infrastructure for electric vehicles in Florida.

Segments From this episode

U.S. inflation slows from a 40-year peak but remains high

by Associated Press
Aug 10, 2022
The report raises hopes that the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates by less than had been anticipated when it meets in late September.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell on August 5, 2022 at Wall Street in New York City.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE

Will Florida's improved EV infrastructure convince more people to buy electric vehicles?

by Yvonne zum Tobel
Aug 10, 2022
Florida Power & Light is installing more than 1,000 charging ports across the state. Most will be Level 2 — slow chargers.
Florida Power & Light's Evolution fast chargers at Turnpike Plaza in West Palm Beach, Florida, in December 2020.
Courtesy Florida Power & Light Co.
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:35 AM PDT
9:01
2:31 AM PDT
6:53
7:50 AM PDT
1:50
4:46 PM PDT
35:16
4:26 PM PDT
26:44
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Getty Images helps historically Black colleges digitize and archive their photographs
Getty Images helps historically Black colleges digitize and archive their photographs
High home prices and rising interest rates mean there are lots more homes on the market
High home prices and rising interest rates mean there are lots more homes on the market
To boost diversity in clinical trials, NIH takes to the road to collect DNA from underrepresented groups
To boost diversity in clinical trials, NIH takes to the road to collect DNA from underrepresented groups
Waiting for another inflation report, with concern
Waiting for another inflation report, with concern