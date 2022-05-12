Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Despite new faces, diversity appears elusive to other parts of the Fed system
May 12, 2022

Despite new faces, diversity appears elusive to other parts of the Fed system

The Senate confirmed Philip Jefferson this week as just the fourth Black man to serve as a Federal Reserve governor in Washington. He joins Lisa Cook, the first Black woman to serve as a Fed governor. However, a new report shows that the pace of diversity has been slower at the 12 regional Fed banks. We speak with the BBC's Victoria Craig about London vying for position at the top of the cryptocurrency world.

London Unbound

The U.K. wants to be the hub for crypto. What will it take to get there?

by Victoria Craig
May 12, 2022
London, already a major foreign exchange market, wants to be the same for crypto.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

