Cutting through the noise of today’s inflation report
Jan 11, 2024

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Overall inflation ticked up to 3.4% year over year in December. We'll slice and dice today's consumer price index report.

Segments From this episode

Inflation ticked up to 3.4% in December. How are wages doing?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 11, 2024
Wage growth is slowing, and those at the top of the earnings spectrum have done better than those at the lower end.
“When wage growth was very hot, the job switchers could go get another job and get a pretty good increase," said Frank Fiorille at Paychex. "We’ve really seen that come off the boil.”
Mario Tama/Getty Images
