Cruise industry navigates through rise of COVID cases on ships
Dec 29, 2021

Cruise industry navigates through rise of COVID cases on ships

Also today: Susan Schmidt helps us start to look back at the year in markets. Gym owners are having a tougher time powering through the emergence of the omicron variant.

Segments From this episode

Omicron poses a heavy lift for gym owners

by Matt Levin
Dec 29, 2021
The usual New Year's resolution bump in the workout business may fizzle with the quick spread of the variant.
The omicron surge is forcing gyms to adapt yet again.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
