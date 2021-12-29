Cruise industry navigates through rise of COVID cases on ships
Also today: Susan Schmidt helps us start to look back at the year in markets. Gym owners are having a tougher time powering through the emergence of the omicron variant.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director