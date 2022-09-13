COVID lockdowns see Chinese towns and cities facing severe food shortages
From the BBC World Service: About 60 million people have been locked down across China since the beginning of August as the Beijing government continues its strict zero-COVID strategy. Plus, the European Commission prepares to announce measures to help its 27 member countries move away from using Russian energy sources. And, with worries the economic costs of supporting Ukraine might be too much for some NATO allies, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for greater co-operation and more arms support.
