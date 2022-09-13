Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
COVID lockdowns see Chinese towns and cities facing severe food shortages
Sep 13, 2022

COVID lockdowns see Chinese towns and cities facing severe food shortages

From the BBC World Service: About 60 million people have been locked down across China since the beginning of August as the Beijing government continues its strict zero-COVID strategy. Plus, the European Commission prepares to announce measures to help its 27 member countries move away from using Russian energy sources. And, with worries the economic costs of supporting Ukraine might be too much for some NATO allies, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for greater co-operation and more arms support.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

