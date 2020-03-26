Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Saving lives and the economy
Mar 26, 2020

Saving lives and the economy

A Nobel laureate offers a prescription for managing COVID-19 while phasing the economy back in. Today's first-time unemployment claims number will be the largest in U.S history.

Stories From this episode

A way to save both lives and the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic

by David Brancaccio, Daniel Shin, and Alex Schroeder Mar 26, 2020
Nobel laureate and NYU professor Paul Romer says there's a path forward that limits the spread of the virus while letting most people get back to work over time.
"If we spent $100 billion right now, on protective gear and testing, we wouldn't be faced with a choice of let hundreds of thousands of people die or kill the economy," Nobel Prize-winner Paul Romer says.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi Radiohead

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
