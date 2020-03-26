As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Saving lives and the economy
A Nobel laureate offers a prescription for managing COVID-19 while phasing the economy back in. Today's first-time unemployment claims number will be the largest in U.S history.
A way to save both lives and the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic
Nobel laureate and NYU professor Paul Romer says there's a path forward that limits the spread of the virus while letting most people get back to work over time.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
