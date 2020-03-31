Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Getting Americans stimulus checks
Mar 31, 2020

Emergency COVID-19 money should materialize in bank accounts within three weeks. What business activity in China is looking like. Unemployment forecasts. International students deal with campus shutdowns.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

What you need to do to get your COVID-19 stimulus check

by David Brancaccio, Nancy Marshall-Genzer, and Alex Schroeder Mar 31, 2020
If you got a tax refund or paid the IRS by paper check last year, you'll need to get your bank details in to the agency.
If the IRS has your direct deposit details, you don’t need to do anything.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

For international students staying in the U.S., COVID-19 closures led to a scramble for housing

by Alan Yu Mar 31, 2020
As schools closed, some students wondered: Where should I go next?
Not all international students could afford to return home after campuses closed.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Overtime Nipsey Hussle

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
