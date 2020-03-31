As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 31, 2020
Getting Americans stimulus checks
Emergency COVID-19 money should materialize in bank accounts within three weeks. What business activity in China is looking like. Unemployment forecasts. International students deal with campus shutdowns.
What you need to do to get your COVID-19 stimulus check
If you got a tax refund or paid the IRS by paper check last year, you'll need to get your bank details in to the agency.
For international students staying in the U.S., COVID-19 closures led to a scramble for housing
As schools closed, some students wondered: Where should I go next?
