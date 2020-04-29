COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Airbus loses altitude
Apr 29, 2020

The boss of Airbus says COVID-19 is the "gravest crisis" to ever hit the aviation industry, as its profits fall sharply. The global flower industry is wilting due to falling demand as producers are having to destroy blooms. 

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

COVID-19 wilts global flower trade, even as spring weather blossoms

by Victoria Craig
Apr 29, 2020
Many growers are now throwing away up to 80% of their production
A field of tulips spells out the message "Stay Strong" in the Netherlands.
Wilbert Bijzitter/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow

