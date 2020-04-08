As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 8, 2020
Emergency funds from your 401(k)
New rules on tax-protected retirement plans, so people can take their money out without penalty and put it back when cash flow returns. TJX the latest retailer to trigger mass furloughs. Slow ramp-ups for Chinese cities after lockdowns.
COVID-19
Americans can now tap 401(k)s without penalty. Here's how it works.
People affected by the crisis can access of up to $100,000 of their retirement savings without the usual 10% penalty.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow