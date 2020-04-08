COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Emergency funds from your 401(k)
Apr 8, 2020

New rules on tax-protected retirement plans, so people can take their money out without penalty and put it back when cash flow returns. TJX the latest retailer to trigger mass furloughs. Slow ramp-ups for Chinese cities after lockdowns.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Americans can now tap 401(k)s without penalty. Here's how it works.

by David Brancaccio , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Apr 8, 2020
People affected by the crisis can access of up to $100,000 of their retirement savings without the usual 10% penalty.
For those lucky enough to have retirement savings, this could be a crucial lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pixabay
