Feb 7, 2020
There is power in an actors union
What's the link between good weather and job creation? Senators make a bipartisan legislative push to compete against China's Huawei. Plus, new SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance talks about diversity and his work helping struggling and out-of-work actors.
Stories From this episode
The business of assisting actors on and off the stage
Actor and President of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Courtney B. Vance talks about his nonprofit's important, ongoing efforts to support its union members in several ways.
