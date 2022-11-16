Could the Poland missile strike impact Europe’s energy supplies?
From the BBC World Service: A key oil pipeline supplying European countries was taken offline after a missile landed near Poland's border with Ukraine. How significant is the Druzhba pipeline for Europe's energy infrastructure? Plus, Wednesday marks a "new age" for the European Union as landmark legislation called the Digital Services Act, or DSA, comes into effect.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer