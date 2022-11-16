How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Have you been laid off? We want to hear about your experiences. Share your story
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Could the Poland missile strike impact Europe’s energy supplies?
Nov 16, 2022

Could the Poland missile strike impact Europe’s energy supplies?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: A key oil pipeline supplying European countries was taken offline after a missile landed near Poland's border with Ukraine. How significant is the Druzhba pipeline for Europe's energy infrastructure? Plus, Wednesday marks a "new age" for the European Union as landmark legislation called the Digital Services Act, or DSA, comes into effect.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:54 AM PST
8:42
2:56 AM PST
7:00
2:42 AM PST
1:50
5:29 PM PST
32:46
3:54 PM PST
27:03
Nov 10, 2022
37:00
3:00 AM PST
32:29
A Twitter meltdown sheds light on the murky economics of insulin
By The Numbers
A Twitter meltdown sheds light on the murky economics of insulin
A shortage of electrical transformers holds back utilities, businesses
A shortage of electrical transformers holds back utilities, businesses
Cheaper cuts of beef: It's what's for dinner, Tyson Foods reports
Cheaper cuts of beef: It's what's for dinner, Tyson Foods reports
Meet the workers who unionized the first Chipotle in the nation
Meet the workers who unionized the first Chipotle in the nation