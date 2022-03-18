Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Could it be time for another COVID booster shot? Vaccine makers are calling for it.
Mar 18, 2022

Moderna is asking the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of a second COVID booster shot. Pfizer also asked for authorization of a second shot earlier this week, although it would be for a more narrow range of the population. Christopher Low is here to deliver insights on today's market activity. We also take a snapshot of the existing homes market as mortgage rates climb.

Segments From this episode

What does the existing home market look like, especially with mortgage rates rising?

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 18, 2022
The housing market for homes that have been occupied before is already tight and may become even more competitive.
With interest rates going up, house hunters could be priced out of the market.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

