Could it be time for another COVID booster shot? Vaccine makers are calling for it.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Moderna is asking the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of a second COVID booster shot. Pfizer also asked for authorization of a second shot earlier this week, although it would be for a more narrow range of the population. Christopher Low is here to deliver insights on today's market activity. We also take a snapshot of the existing homes market as mortgage rates climb.
Segments From this episode
What does the existing home market look like, especially with mortgage rates rising?
The housing market for homes that have been occupied before is already tight and may become even more competitive.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer