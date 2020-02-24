Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Markets worldwide slide with new coronavirus cases

Feb 24, 2020
What happens when foreign aid is stolen
Feb 24, 2020

What happens when foreign aid is stolen

Sharp increases in the number of coronavirus cases worldwide wreak havoc on markets. New U.S. immigration rules take effect today. An economics professor estimates that between 5% and 8% of international aid is diverted to offshore accounts.

Stories From this episode

Trump administration's "public charge" rules go into effect

by Kimberly Adams Feb 24, 2020
Getting food aid or housing assistance could hurt immigrants' chances of getting a green card.
Using programs like food stamps can now hurt a person's chance when they are applying for visas or a change in immigration status.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Friends And Ennemies DJ Cam

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow