Feb 24, 2020
What happens when foreign aid is stolen
Sharp increases in the number of coronavirus cases worldwide wreak havoc on markets. New U.S. immigration rules take effect today. An economics professor estimates that between 5% and 8% of international aid is diverted to offshore accounts.
Stories From this episode
Trump administration's "public charge" rules go into effect
Getting food aid or housing assistance could hurt immigrants' chances of getting a green card.
