Consumers vs. inflation becomes the biggest fight of the holiday shopping season
As holiday shopping kicks off today, we check in on what could await consumers and retailers alike. Most of the people responding to a University of Michigan survey think it's a bad time to buy a house. There's a new gold-oriented currency making its way around four states, but is it a worthy venture?
"Goldback" bills are accepted in 4 states, but are they a good idea for consumers?
A private company says it makes the bills with small amounts of gold in them. Interest in the currency has grown with inflation, some say.
The housing market is looking less and less appealing to consumers
Americans see this as a bad time to buy a home, according to a consumer sentiment survey from the University of Michigan.
