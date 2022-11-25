How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Consumers vs. inflation becomes the biggest fight of the holiday shopping season
As holiday shopping kicks off today, we check in on what could await consumers and retailers alike. Most of the people responding to a University of Michigan survey think it's a bad time to buy a house. There's a new gold-oriented currency making its way around four states, but is it a worthy venture? 

"Goldback" bills are accepted in 4 states, but are they a good idea for consumers?

A private company says it makes the bills with small amounts of gold in them. Interest in the currency has grown with inflation, some say.
A Wyoming “goldback” worth about $20. The company that makes the bill says it contains 1/200th of an ounce of 24-karat gold.
The housing market is looking less and less appealing to consumers

Americans see this as a bad time to buy a home, according to a consumer sentiment survey from the University of Michigan.
Despite slowing, the housing market is still holding its own, historically speaking, says Jonathan Miller, president and CEO of Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

