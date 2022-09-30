Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Consumers got back to spending … or it appears that way, at least
Sep 30, 2022

Consumers got back to spending … or it appears that way, at least

Consumers appeared resilient for August, but so did inflation.
The news will say consumers were "resilient" in August, but Christopher Low tells us there's more to it than that. Senior economics contributor Chris Farrell helps explain President Biden's income-driven repayment plan for student loans.

What's behind Biden's income-driven repayment plan for student loans?

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Chris Farrell and Erika Soderstrom
Sep 30, 2022
The proposal could be a step "toward a vastly simpler and lower-cost way to pay for higher education," says economics contributor Chris Farrell.
The administration proposed a student-loan repayment system based on earnings and family size in conjunction with its plan to cancel some student debt.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
