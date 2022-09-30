This weekend only, get our new Marketplace zip up hoodie when you donate $8/month instead of $16/month. Don’t wait — this offer ends at midnight Sunday!
Consumers got back to spending … or it appears that way, at least
The news will say consumers were "resilient" in August, but Christopher Low tells us there's more to it than that. Senior economics contributor Chris Farrell helps explain President Biden's income-driven repayment plan for student loans.
Segments From this episode
What's behind Biden's income-driven repayment plan for student loans?
The proposal could be a step "toward a vastly simpler and lower-cost way to pay for higher education," says economics contributor Chris Farrell.
