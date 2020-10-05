Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

So many people are waiting for signs of progress on more coronavirus relief
Oct 5, 2020

So many people are waiting for signs of progress on more coronavirus relief

President Trump called on Congress to pass a bill in a tweet over the weekend. Plus, all U.S. Regal Cinemas theaters are closing. And, the World Bank seeks approval for billions of dollars to help countries lock in vaccine contracts.

Pelosi's message for airlines: "Don't fire people. You know that relief is on the way."

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
With Regal Cinemas, Cineworld closing movie theaters, 45,000 jobs are at risk

The BBC's Dominic O'Connell has more.
Fast-Track Vaccines

World Bank proposes a $12 billion fund for COVID vaccine dispersal to poor and developing countries

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Oct 5, 2020
World Bank President David Malpass believes his institution will be well situated to both fund and assist in a global COVID vaccine distribution effort.
"Up to $12 billion is a signal to the pharmaceutical manufacturers that there's going to be a big demand, and that there's financing for it, and that the countries will be looking for a safe vaccine. And so it fills that void that would otherwise be there," says World Bank President David Malpass.
Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Judge blocks Trump administration's temporary visa restrictions
Judge blocks Trump administration's temporary visa restrictions