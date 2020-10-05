Oct 5, 2020
So many people are waiting for signs of progress on more coronavirus relief
President Trump called on Congress to pass a bill in a tweet over the weekend. Plus, all U.S. Regal Cinemas theaters are closing. And, the World Bank seeks approval for billions of dollars to help countries lock in vaccine contracts.
Segments From this episode
Pelosi's message for airlines: "Don't fire people. You know that relief is on the way."
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
With Regal Cinemas, Cineworld closing movie theaters, 45,000 jobs are at risk
The BBC's Dominic O'Connell has more.
World Bank proposes a $12 billion fund for COVID vaccine dispersal to poor and developing countries
World Bank President David Malpass believes his institution will be well situated to both fund and assist in a global COVID vaccine distribution effort.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
