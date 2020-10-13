Oct 13, 2020
We’re starting to see higher-than-expected profits from companies for last quarter
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A Big Pharma company has fine results from last quarter even as it runs into a coronavirus vaccine setback. Plus, Disney is reorganizing to boost streaming platforms. And, a tool to make it easier for humans to communicate with dogs.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Uncertainty is diminishing, and as a result big corporations are starting to include future forecasts with quarterly results again
Companies are beating expectations. But Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG, says that alone might not be enough to buoy stocks further. "The tendency is that when companies beat expectations, you do tend to see a positive share price reaction, but given how far the market's run and the uncertainties of the reopening of the economy in the fall, beating on earnings isn't going to be enough," Emanuel said.
Disney is reorganizing to put more focus on streaming
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
The "communicate-better-with-your-pet" sector is having a moment
One company turned a speech pathologist's tool into a product for pet owners.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director