Uncertainty is diminishing, and as a result big corporations are starting to include future forecasts with quarterly results again

Companies are beating expectations. But Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG, says that alone might not be enough to buoy stocks further. "The tendency is that when companies beat expectations, you do tend to see a positive share price reaction, but given how far the market's run and the uncertainties of the reopening of the economy in the fall, beating on earnings isn't going to be enough," Emanuel said.