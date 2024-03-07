Election 2024Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Companies need to calculate risks as the climate changes
Mar 7, 2024

Companies need to calculate risks as the climate changes

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
The SEC passed new rules this week requiring public companies to disclose climate-related risks to investors.

Segments From this episode

A Warmer World

SEC adopts rule making companies disclose climate risks

by Elizabeth Trovall
Mar 7, 2024
The rules are softer than those initially proposed.
New SEC rules are intended to standardize reporting requirements on things like emissions and exposure to climate change-related disasters.
Giles Clarke/Getty Images
When will the Fed cut rates? Senators are likely to put Jay Powell on the spot when he testifies

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Mar 7, 2024
He says there's likely to be a rate cut this year, but he won't say when.
Above, Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

