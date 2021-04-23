The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How climate change could hit the global economy
Apr 23, 2021

How climate change could hit the global economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A new report from Swiss Re, one of the largest insurance companies in the world, contains dire warnings about climate change and how rising temperatures, higher seas, falling crop yields, and wildfires are also likely to cut into global wealth significantly within 30 years. Plus, more details on President Biden's expected proposal to increase taxes on the wealthy. And, a Republican proposal on infrastructure spending.

Segments From this episode

Climate change may quickly affect the global economy, report finds

by Jasmine Garsd
Apr 23, 2021
Swiss Re, one of the world's biggest insurers, projects that by 2050, climate pressures could reduce the world's GDP by 14%.
Rising temperatures, higher sea levels, falling crop yields and wildfires are also likely to reduce global wealth significantly by 2050.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Biden's plans for capital gains tax hikes should not come as a surprise

As Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, explains, investors have been talking about this possibility for months, and those with very high incomes have already started making portfolio adjustments and rotating stock holdings as a result. That rotation means they've sold off stocks to capture the profit and then bought similar holdings. "They took those gains last year, because not only did they expect the capital gains tax increase, they thought it would be retroactive to Jan. 1," Low said. "So, no, nobody should be surprised by this."
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Republicans unveil counteroffer to Biden's infrastructure plan that comes with a price tag of $568 billion

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

North Wing Shingo Sekiguchi

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Lumber isn't the only thing that's getting more expensive for contractors
Lumber isn't the only thing that's getting more expensive for contractors
Is the American disability system prepared for long COVID-19?
COVID-19
Is the American disability system prepared for long COVID-19?
Biden: U.S. to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50%
Biden: U.S. to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50%
For automakers, California emissions standards play a key regulatory role
For automakers, California emissions standards play a key regulatory role