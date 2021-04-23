How climate change could hit the global economy

Biden's plans for capital gains tax hikes should not come as a surprise

As Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, explains, investors have been talking about this possibility for months, and those with very high incomes have already started making portfolio adjustments and rotating stock holdings as a result. That rotation means they've sold off stocks to capture the profit and then bought similar holdings. "They took those gains last year, because not only did they expect the capital gains tax increase, they thought it would be retroactive to Jan. 1," Low said. "So, no, nobody should be surprised by this."