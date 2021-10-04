How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

China’s Evergrande suspends trading of its shares
Oct 4, 2021

China's Evergrande suspends trading of its shares

From the BBC World Service: The cash-strapped construction firm said the halt comes ahead of an announcement of a major transaction, following reports that one of its rivals could buy a majority stake. Plus, the U.K. simplifies its COVID-19 traffic light system for international travel. And, why many families in India are unable to move into their dream homes, even years after making a down payment.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

